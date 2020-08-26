A protest was organized from 10:30 to 11 a.m. this past Saturday at the U.S. Post Office in Hardy.
It was part of a larger nationwide mobilization taking place at post offices across the country that day.
The grassroots event at 7210 Hardy Road, Hardy, was for people “from all walks of life who are determined to defend the essential services provided by the United States Postal Service, including our ability to vote by mail.”
The Hardy group supports “nationwide actions to call on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign in the wake of mail slowdowns,” and on Congress to “protect and save the post office from Donald Trump” and act to safeguard the integrity of mail and elections.
“The actions will show Americans coming together to stand up for a postal system that connects us, that we rely on for medications, paychecks, and more, and that will literally be counted on to deliver democracy in the elections this fall,” the group stated in a press release before the event.
Groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, MoveOn, NAACP, RuralOrganizing.org, Service Employees International Union, Vets for the People, and the Working Families Party were participating.
To promote safety given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the outdoor event organizers required that attendees wear masks and had asked that they abide by Virginia’s physical distancing plan.
The group said that the gathering also was meant “to thank mail carriers and staff for their commitment to service as essential workers, especially during this time of the pandemic.”
