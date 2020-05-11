Pit Stop Market & Deli have reported a stolen Husqvarna Zero Turn mower and a 2012 Nexhaul trailer. Both the mower and trailer were exhibited on the property of the business to advertise for the "We Care Franklin County" and "Crossroads Ruritan" charity fundraiser.
Both were reported missing on Thursday, May 7.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the theft and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (540)-483-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.