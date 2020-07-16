The Bedford Public Library System is back with the Adult Summer Reading Adventure, which ends Aug. 7.
To begin an adventure, sign up at: https://bplsonline.beanstack.org/reader365. Those who have participated with Beanstack before may contact a librarian if they need help remembering their username and resetting your password.
The library system has made some changes to the Adult Summer Reading Adventure this year. Instead of midway and final goals and prize drawings, they will have two tiers of activities to earn badges. The more badges earned, the more chances to win in three separate drawings:
1. 1st and 2nd place prizes at each of the branches; earn entry with Tier 1 & 2 badges.
2. A system-wide drawing for six larger prizes; earn entry with Tier 2 badges.
3. A grand prize drawing for a VISA gift card; earn entry with Tier 2 badges.
Drawings will be held after Aug. 7, when the Summer Reading Adventure ends. In addition to the entries for prize drawings, participants may also earn a maximum of two $1 book sale vouchers, either by completing at least (4) Tier 1 badges or (2) Tier 2 badges. Friends of the Bedford Library is sponsoring the program.
Programs for a variety of ages are now posted on the library system Event Calendar. Most programs require registration this year because of social distancing and occupancy limits. One may register on the website through the Calendar tab at www.bplsonline.org.
Participants aged 10-plus are asked to wear a mask in the library unless otherwise advised due to a medical condition.
“We hope you’ll understand the need to be careful this year, and we’ll do our best to make it as great an adventure as possible,” the library system stated.
For additional information or questions, visit www.bplsonline.org or call a local branch: Bedford Central, (540) 586-8911; Big Island, (540) 425-7000; Forest, (540) 425-7002; Moneta/SML, (540) 425-7004; Montvale, (540) 425-7006; and Stewartsville, (540) 425-7008.
