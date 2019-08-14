A pair of unrelated traffic crashes in Franklin County have claimed the lives of two people Tuesday.
A two-vehicle crash occurred at 7:39 p.m. at the intersection of Route 122 and Hardy Road. According to the Virginia State Police, a 2001 Nissan Sentra that was traveling east on Hardy Road failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and was struck by a 1996 Jeep Cherokee.
The driver of the Nissan was identified as Madison Shyanne Keaton, 24, of Hardy. Keaton was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep was injured and taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Earlier that day, a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 220 resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred slightly after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 615.
According to the state police, a 2005 Ford Taurus traveling south on Route 220 failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto Route 615. The Ford was struck by a 2014 Buick Regal, which was traveling north on Route 220.
The Ford was driven by Irene Young Shively, of Rocky Mount. Shively was wearing her seatbelt and was injured. The passenger, Jean Young Mattox, 86, of Rocky Mount, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died. Mattox was wearing her seatbelt.
The Buick was driven by Oliver L Steiner, 69, of Rocky Mount. Steiner was wearing his seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
