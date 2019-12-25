The Bedford Regional Water Authority Board of Directors in its Dec. 17 regular meeting last week, approved a revised nepotism policy due to the authority’s growth, the competitive job market and its location in Bedford, which is considered to be a small community. The policy was modified to clarify the role of public officials.
According to the authority, this policy was developed to protect employees and the Authority from potential problems related to the employment of relatives. This policy limits the employment and/or work assignment of employees and/or their relatives in order to maintain a high level of professional conduct, to avoid situations that might result in unfair or preferential treatment of employees, and to avoid any appearance or perception of a conflict of interest.
-For more information, see the Dec. 25 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.