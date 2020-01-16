Kyshona and the Shonettes concert set

Join the Friends of the Bedford Public Library Inc. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m., as they host Kyshona and the Shonettes in concert.
The trio performs roots, R&B and folk music. The concert, held in the Bedford Room of Bedford Central Library is open to the public, with a ticket price of $15 per person. Seating is limited. For more information, call (540) 586-8911, or visit www.friendsofbedfordlibrary.org. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.lynchburgtickets.com/kyshona.
According to The Boot, “Kyshona effortlessly grooves between roots, R&B and folk music. On ‘Fear’ … she digs deep into a swampy hook that dredges the depths of our subconscious. While the song explores all of the ways we tell ourselves what we can’t do, Kyshona imbues it with the determination needed to free ourselves from our doubts.”
For a singer-songwriter, therapeutic qualities of the experience have seduced countless confessional composers, some of whom make known that they hold unfiltered expression as their highest artistic aim.
Kyshona Armstrong started out enabling others to enjoy the healing properties of songwriting, and keeping her thoughts to herself. When you’re a music therapist to incarcerated and institutionalized adults and school children with emotional behavior disorders, artistic considerations aren’t even on the table.
-For more information, see the Jan. 15 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
