The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently made their 2019 contributions to Smith Mountain Lake Area Charities. The 2019 recipients were SML Good Neighbors, Henry Fork Services, Lake Christian Ministries, the Alex Ernandes Scholarship Fund and CATS (Children’s Assistive Technology Service). In consideration of the COVID-19 rules, the awards were mailed this year with one exception. Shown (from left) are CATS Executive Director Cathy Cummins and Chapter President Dave Olson observing the dictates of social distancing. These contributions are made possible by the many businesses that sponsor the Antique and Classic Boat Society SML Chapter. For further information contact Chapter President Dave Olson at (540) 719-1216 or email: dave.olson46@gmail.com.
