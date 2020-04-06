When students return to Staunton River High School this fall, they will be met by the familiar faces of faculty and staff. However, there will be one familiar face missing when students roam the halls in between classes.
David Forbes, an assistant principal at Staunton River High School, died March 22 at the age of 60.
Forbes had been an English teacher and special education teacher before moving to administration.
The loss of Forbes has been felt through the community, student body and especially faculty that have worked with him throughout the years.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.