Representatives of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) participated with other business and tourism leaders from around the Commonwealth at Chamber Day at the Capitol on Thursday in Richmond.
The annual event, organized by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, provides chamber executives with personal briefings from Virginia’s top government leaders and legislators.
“This forum allows chamber members and executives an opportunity to convey our organization’s position, as appropriate, for key legislation and government action, including state and local issues directly impacting the lake region’s economic vitality,” said Christopher Finley, SMLRCC executive director.
-For more information, see the Feb. 5 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.