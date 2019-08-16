Vicki Gardner, the sole survivor of a shooting at Bridgewater Plaza in 2015, is seeking $6 million from television station WDBJ for its alleged negligence in hiring and retaining gunman, former WDBJ employee, Vester Lee Flanagan II.
Flanagan had been terminated from employment more than two years prior to the shooting.
During a live interview on Aug. 26, 2015, Flanagan opened fired on WDBJ employees, reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward, and Gardner, then-executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. Parker and Ward were killed. Gardner survived and has undergone multiple surgeries as a result of her injuries.
Gardner initially filed the suit in Franklin County Circuit Court in August 2017 against WDBJ Television Inc., Gray Television, Inc., Gray Television Group, Inc., and Gray Television Licensee, LLC. In an amended complaint filed Thursday, WDBJ Television, Inc. was listed as the sole defendant.
The amended complaint states that within two months of hiring Flanagan, “WDBJ documented three separate occasions within a one month period where Flanagan physically threatened co-workers.”
