A car crash on Forest Road in Bedford County resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man from Huddleston.
Horace William Ellis of Huddleston was riding in his sedan and ran into the back of a tractor-trailer.
The crash happened at the intersection of Cotton Town Road just after 10 a.m. today.
The truck driver was not injured and the incident is still under investigation.
