Carolyn Simmons of Critz has been named senior and food services director at Solutions That Empower People Inc. (STEP).
STEP is a nonprofit community action agency with services offered in areas including Franklin County and Bedford. It provides services at significant milestones throughout all stages of life.
Programs are designed to partner with individuals and families to help them overcome adversity and enhance their quality of life.
Services include Early Head Start and Head Start; youth services (LIFES Academy and Project Discovery); senior services (Meals on Wheels, transportation); supportive services (re-entry, homelessness prevention); housing and weatherization; and financial services (tax preparation assistance).
STEP’s mission is to empower people to overcome barriers to economic, educational and developmental success within the communities it serves.
The senior and food services director oversees both the Senior Services program (Meals on Wheels, senior cafés and transportation) and the Food Service program (providing meals to STEP’s LIFES Academy in Franklin County, and the Early Head Start/Head Start program as well as the seniors program in both Franklin and Patrick counties).
Simmons will manage staff, budget, reporting, and operations and will work closely with the directors of STEP’s Youth Services and Early Childhood Education programs to provide food service to students.
Simmons joined STEP in 2010 as kitchen manager at the Stuart site. In 2016 she became food services director, managing the kitchens and food service program at both the Stuart and Rocky Mount sites. Prior to joining STEP, she managed the Fruit and Dessert Department for the kitchen at Patrick County High School.
She holds ServSafe certification and is School Nutrition Certified.
