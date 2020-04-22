The Responding Fire online news page, which is managed by area first responders, reported the following emergency calls within the last week that crews in the Smith Mountain Lake area answered.
Monday
Franklin County: Company 9 Burnt Chimney and Med. 1-4B FCPS (motor vehicle accident), Three Oaks Road, 2100 block area of Dillon Branch Lane.
Sunday
Bedford County: Company 13 Stewartsville (smoke investigation), Jeters Chapel Road.
Friday
Bedford County: Company 13 Stewartsville, Company 8 Moneta (disregarded), Squad 13 Stewartsville, Medic 14-13 and Squad 8 Moneta (motor vehicle accident with injury), 5500 block of Goodview Road. Units responded: Engine 131 and Medic 14-13.
Thursday
Bedford County: Company 8 Moneta (reported explosion with tree on fire), Flint Hill Road. Unit responded: Chief 8 Command 8, Brush 8 and Tanker 8.
Franklin County: Company 10 Scruggs, Squad 10 Scruggs Rescue and Med. 15 FCPS Westlake (farm accident), 5500 block of Scruggs Road. Farm-medic extrication required. Chief 10 on scene requesting more manpower to the scene. Scruggs Fire-Rescue crews along with Med. 15 FCPS Westlake station stabilized the tractor to ensure the tractor was safely secured to perform extrication of an alert and concusses patient that was entangled in barbed wire fence in a water-filled drainage ditch. Crews successfully extricated patient, who was transported via Med. 10 Scruggs Rescue to a local area hospital for treatment.
Wednesday, April 15
Franklin County: Company 9 Burnt Chimney (smoke investigation), Kingston Road, 800 block area of Edgewood Farm Road. Units on scene of a property on Edgewood Farm reported multiple piles of debris burning. Fires extinguished, FCPS Fire Marshall advised.
Tuesday, April 14
Bedford County: Company 7 Huddleston and Squad 7 Huddleston (motor vehicle accident), Leesville Road. Units responded: Wagon 7 x 2, Brush 7A, Medic 7-4 and Medic 14-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.