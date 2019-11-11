Appalachian Power will temporarily close to the public its Smith Mountain Project visitors center and adjacent observation area for work on a roadway bridge that provides access to the site.
The company will close the visitor area Monday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 22. It plans to reopen the center to the public on Saturday, Nov. 23. Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the schedule.
The Joseph H. Vipperman Visitors Center--a popular destination for local residents, students and tourists—is located above the Smith Mountain Dam on the Bedford County side of the Smith Mountain gap. It provides a free history and learning experience about the hydroelectric project.
Smith Mountain Project is a 636-megawatt pumped storage hydroelectric facility on the Roanoke River that utilizes an upper reservoir (Smith Mountain Lake) and a lower reservoir (Leesville Lake). Combined, the project includes about 600 miles of shoreline. Water stored in Smith Mountain Lake passes through turbine-generators in the dam powerhouse to produce electricity and is discharged into Leesville Lake. From there, some water is released through generators at the Leesville Dam or pumped back into Smith Mountain. The 50-year old project was built and is operated by Appalachian Power and is a key tourism and economic driver for southwest Virginia.
