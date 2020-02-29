Chante Dawn Huff of Glade Hill pled guilty in Franklin County Circuit Court on Tuesday to a felony charge of intercourse with a child under the age of 13.
According to Franklin County Circuit Court records, the incident took place May 20, 2019, and the arrest date was Nov. 12, 2019.
“She acknowledged on the record that she committed a class IV felony, which is carnal knowledge of a minor,” reported Franklin County Commonwealth Attorney A.J. Dudley.
He added that two types of evaluations of the woman have been ordered by the court: a pre-sentence report (biographical in content and common in felony cases) and a psychosexual evaluation (less common in general and usually in sex-related crimes).
Dudley noted that the evaluations will be conducted and prepared by the respective experts, and the case will reconvene in court at a later date.
