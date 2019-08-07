Last month, the rain caused several large wooden mats owned by Mountain Valley Pipeline to be swept into the Blackwater Channel, which ultimately led them to ending up in Smith Mountain Lake. These materials are used as temporary roadways for construction equipment. The Blackwater Channel is located near the W.E. 4-H Educational Conference Center.
“We found that material that was washed down after a high water event,” Appalachian Power Communications Consultant John Shepelwich said. “One of our contractors found them.”
Shepelwhich said that the contractor immediately knew where the wooden mats came from and was able to get in contact with a representative from MVP. He explained that MVP already had been trying to find these lost mats.
“He retrieved them and disposed of them,” Shepelwich said. “That was it, it's not the biggest thing that we've ever pulled out of the lake. We pull out whole docks and things like that, which either float away or get washed away from property at the lake.”
Shepelwich said it wasn’t something that he would have been aware of if the contract crew hadn’t have informed him, but he didn’t consider this to be too unusual from the usual debris removal that AEP typically does.
He also said that he's not aware of any serious incidents occurring because of things like this ending up in the lake.
“Debris can come apart or it could be a single log or beam,” Shepelwich said. “We just don’t see that stuff. Most of the debris that we get on the Blackwater Channel does tend to be natural debris.”
-For more information, see the August 8 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.