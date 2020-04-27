The situation of COVID-19 has had a negative effect on local businesses and schools.
Now it is affecting state parks.
Virginia State Parks (VSP) has had to make some tough decisions, and some of those decisions involve Smith Mountain Lake.
Melissa Baker, director of VSP, confirmed that 14 seasonal staff members from SML State Park have been furloughed in response to the budget shortages.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.