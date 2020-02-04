Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that Custom Truck One Source, a manufacturer and distributor of specialized trucks and heavy equipment, will invest $2.6 million to expand its existing manufacturing operation in Bedford County.
The company will double production at its operation in Forest, Virginia, to meet growing demand from its customers, creating 61 new jobs.
“Custom Truck One Source has been manufacturing specialty heavy and aerial lift trucks in Virginia for nearly 30 years,” Northam said. “Their success demonstrates the incredible value and growth that this industry can rev up for our Commonwealth and local economies. We thank the company for choosing to invest and create 21st-century jobs in Bedford County.”
Custom Truck One Source is the first true single-source provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions. With sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal, the company’s team of experts, vast equipment breadth, and integrated network of locations across North America offer superior service and efficiency for its customers.
-For more information, see the Feb. 5 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
