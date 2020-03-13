Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced postponements of upcoming events over concern of the coronavirus.
Noticeable events that were rescheduled were the ribbon cuttings for Deborah Ellis, ND CTN Green Compass Global Advocate and Aqua Pro Pools and Spas. Business after hours hosted by Cora Physical Therapy. Education Seminar at the Franklin Center and SML connects networking event at Mama Ann's Gifts & Goodies.
