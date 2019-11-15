Twisted Scissors holds ribbon cutting

Twisted Scissors Hair Studio held a ribbon cutting at its 400 Scruggs Road in Moneta, to make its place in the Smith Mountain Lake business community official.
Although the ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday, Twisted Scissors has been on Scruggs Road for six months now, according to owner Monica Richards.
“This is a great location,” Richards said. “There’s constant traffic. Being between two restaurants and beside a nail salon, I think that really pulls in a lot of people. It’s just a busy little plaza so we’ve really benefitted from being right here.”
Richards said she started in high school and got a cosmetology license as soon as she got out of school. She worked in the Roanoke area, then the Botetourt area before coming to Westlake. She has now been in the Westlake area for over 17 years.
“I just love making people feel good about themselves,” Richards said. “I love making them look pretty and I just wanted to open up on my own and express myself with my own creativity and my own professional brand. We have a lot of fun and we’re able to customize each individual to their own haircare needs.”
Richards also explained that her daughter is interested in her work and that she hopes to be able to pass it down if she chooses a career in cosmetology.
-For more information, see the Nov. 13 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
