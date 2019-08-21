A newly-formed political action committee aims to influence elections not only in southwest Virginia but also throughout the state.
In May, the Smith Mountain Lake Republican Women’s Club, which also went by the name the Smith Mountain Lake Republicans, unanimously voted to incorporate as a PAC, The Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake. A kick-off event will be held Friday, Sept. 6, in Downtown Moneta to celebrate the new organization.
According to its leadership team, Proud Patriots was born from the frustration that was felt by some male associate members as well as some female regular members of the Smith Mountain Lake Republicans. The Smith Mountain Lake Republican Women’s Club formed in the early 2000s and was a local branch of the Virginia Federation of Republican Women. The SML Women’s Club began using the name SML Republicans as a rebranding tool; while men could attend meetings, they were unable to vote or serve in a leadership role.
“We knew we had to make a change,” said Proud Patriots co-president Lorie Smith, who is a candidate for the Gills Creek seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
-For more information, see the August 21 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
