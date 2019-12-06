Chamber names Ward as new events director

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce today announced Cheryl Ward has been named to the position of Events Director.
According to Executive Director Christopher Finley, Ward will be responsible for the planning and execution of all SMLRCC annual events, including the Business Expo, Pirate Days and the Wine Festival.
“Cheryl brings a vast network of community connections and a wealth of experience to the Chamber, including a strong background in finance,” Finley said. “These attributes will serve her well as she overseas Chamber event budgeting, operations and management.”
-For more information, see the Dec. 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.