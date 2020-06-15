Smith Mountain Lake has been recognized as one of the best fishing spots in the state.
Due to COVID-19, FishingBooker has done a study on traveling, which shows that the vast majority of people will still be traveling this year but with one major difference. Over 55 percent out of the 353 people questioned answered that they plan on traveling closer to their homes.
With that in mind, FishingBooker decided to create a list of the five best fishing destinations in Virginia where people can unwind and spend some time outdoors, and Smith Mountain Lake has made the list.
Smith Mountain Lake is considered one of the premier fishing spots on the East Coast. Surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, these calm waters are home to some prize-winning catches. The lake is known for its abundance of striped bass. The largest striper recorded here weighed more than 45 pounds. Anglers keep saying that they catch 30 pounders here every year.
FishingBooker is the world’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with over 30.000 fishing trips available in more than 1.950 destinations worldwide.
