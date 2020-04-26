Gov. Ralph Northam announced last Wednesday that he will extend Executive Order 53 for two weeks, through Friday, May 8.
Executive Order 53 originally signed March 24 bans crowds of more than 10 people; closes recreation, entertainment, and personal care businesses; and limits restaurants to offering takeout and delivery services only.
“As we have seen from our data and models, social distancing is working, and we are slowing the spread of this virus,” said Northam. “But it is too early to let up. By extending this order to keep certain businesses closed or restricted, we can continue to evaluate the situation and plan for how to eventually ease restrictions so that our businesses may operate without endangering public health.”
Northam’s Executive Order 55, which directs Virginians to stay home unless they must leave for essential services, remains in effect until June 10. A Frequently Asked Questions guide about Virginia’s Stay at Home order was made available online.
For assistance, resources from across state government, and up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
