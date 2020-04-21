The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) advises individuals using Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) as a way to recreate during this time to be aware of the start of Spring Turkey Season that occurred Saturday, April 11.
The season extends until May 16, and during this time, hunters will be utilizing WMAs statewide to turkey hunt. Visitors can expect that hunters will be widely present on WMA properties.
Wildlife Management Areas are purchased and managed using funds generated from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and via a federal excise tax largely provided by the hunting and fishing community. These areas provide essential wildlife habitat and opportunities for all Virginians throughout the year.
“Whether you’re biking, hiking, fishing, or just out for some fresh air, please be cognizant of your surroundings and hunters in the field,” DGIF stated.
For more info on turkey season, visit: dgif.virginia.gov/hunting/regulations/turkey/#spring.
