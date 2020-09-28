The Smith Mountain Arts Council reminds potential entrants to its 31st Annual Art Show that the entry deadline of Thursday, Oct. 1, is creeping up, and encourages artists to take advantage of this opportunity to display their work and have it viewed by this year’s judge, artist Ron Boehmer from Lynchburg (http://ronboehmer.com).
Entry Forms are available on the SMAC website at smithmountainartscouncil.com/page-18311.
Completed forms should be mailed to SMAC Art Show, P.O. Box 70, Moneta, VA 24121, with a check made out to “SMAC” for the appropriate entry fee ($12 for SMAC members for the first entry and $8 for each additional entry; $20 for nonmembers and $10 for each additional entry; free entry in the student category). Additional questions may be directed to support@smithmountainartscouncil.com.
The show will be open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 25, noon-2 p.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 Old Moneta Road (Route 122), Moneta. Viewing will be limited to small, timed groups of masked visitors only. Award-winning entries in each category will be available for viewing on the SMAC website and social media after the event is over Oct. 25.
Adult entrants to this non-juried show must be 18 years of age or older with a limit of four entries per person. Students in grade 9-12 may submit three pieces of art to be judged in the student category. All work must be original. No reproductions, copy work, computer-aided work or photography will be accepted.
