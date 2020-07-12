The body of Charles Jacob King, 26, of Hardy was found today in Blackwater River that runs into Smith Mountain Lake.
On Saturday, the Franklin County Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 9 p.m. alerting of a subject in the river in distress. Witnesses were unable to locate the subject.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Public Safety responded to the incident in the 5000 block of Brooks Mill Road in Wirtz. Rescue searches were conducted, and they unable to locate the individual. The search resumed this morning during daylight hours.
Early today, an additional 911 call came in from fisherman who had located a deceased person in the water. Franklin County deputies and Public Safety responded. The victim is Charles Jacob King, 26, of Hardy.
While this investigation is ongoing, no foul play is suspected at this time. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.
