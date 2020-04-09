As she filled a small bottle with hand sanitizer, Sophia Durham expressed appreciation for the makers of the product.
“They are a blessing from God,” she said.
Twin Creeks Distillery, a Rocky Mount-based manufacturer of moonshine, has begun making and distributing small bottles of hand sanitizer to area organizations on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. A limited supply of the product is also available to the public.
