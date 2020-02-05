Harmeneers to deliver a Singing Valentine

Smith Mountain Lake Harmeneers Barbershop chorus can make one’s Valentine’s Day a uniquely memorable and impressive one by delivering a Singing Valentine presented by a quartet from our chorus.
They can deliver a Valentine experience anywhere they happen to be on Tuesday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 14, for $50.
