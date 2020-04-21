Due to uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Lyrics on the Lake has canceled its Songwriters Festival for 2020 but intends to reschedule its annual Open-Mic Competition for local talent.
Both events raise funds and awareness for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg. The organizers regret that their fundraising efforts will be cut short this year, but as explained by their media spokesman, Brent Jones, it will be impossible to reschedule the festival for later in the year.
“It takes months to organize venues, sponsors and songwriter schedules for our festival, and we cannot even begin without first setting a date to schedule towards. Due to the uncertainty of whether Gov. (Ralph) Northam’s stay-at-home order can be lifted on its current schedule, we simply can’t have time to put a festival together for this year,” Jones said.
He added, however, that the logistics of putting on an open-mic competition are quite different and rescheduling for that event can be done quickly.
“We use only one venue for this, and the competitors pick their own performance nights on a drop-in basis,” said Jones, “so whenever we are able to set a new date, we will publicize all the details. We also hope to be able to offer some extra incentives for the competitors this year.”
Lyrics on the Lake recognizes that the community looks forward to the Songwriters Festival each year and thanked everyone for their support in the past. Jones regrets that they will not be able to bring this great group of Nashville songwriters in to entertain the community this year, but said, “We hope that the Open-Mic Competition will be enjoyed in the meantime, and we look forward to bringing you a great festival in 2021.”
(0) comments
