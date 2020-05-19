The Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department (RMFD) and other agencies responded to a structure fire Thursday at one of the town’s two CVS pharmacies.
RMFD was dispatched to the fire at 5:38 p.m. Thursday at 970 Franklin Street. First responders found the area around an exterior trash can in flames. The building exterior sustained heat and smoke damage, and first responders were still on scene a couple hours later to ensure the fire was out.
The fire is under investigation by the Rocky Mount Police Department. On Thursday, investigators had not yet determined the extent of damage or cost of repairs.
RMFD was assisted by Franklin County Public Safety, Rocky Mount Police, and Glade Hill and Ferrum fire departments.
