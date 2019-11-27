According to the Franklin County State Police, a Laurie Pickeral Chitwood, 44, of Moneta, was killed in a car crash on Route 220 around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The state police in a statement said that her 2010 mini cooper hit a Volvo pulling a flat-bed trailer, while making a right turn into a parking lot. The other driver was uninjured.
