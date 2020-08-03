Effective Wednesday, Aug. 5, Kris Landrum has resigned as marketing and communications director with STEP.
“It has been my pleasure and privilege to work with the staff and the community to address our area’s issues of poverty,” Landrum stated. “I want to thank you all for welcoming me personally and for supporting STEP as it pursues its mission.”
Landrum said that it has been her personal goal throughout her career to make meaningful contributions to the communities where she lives and works, and she has chosen a career shift.
Landrum will assist the public health effort in addressing the coronavirus by serving as a contact tracer and will do some freelance work.
“We, as a neighborhood, a nation and a part of the global community face some very large challenges in the days ahead,” Landrum stated. “As you know and have demonstrated, it is only when we band together with a common goal that we can affect change.”
Inquiries about marketing, communications or public relations at STEP may be made to the new executive director, Sammi Rader, at sammi.rader@stepincva.com.
