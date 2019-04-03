An RV dealer that was considering a move to Franklin County plans to remain north of the Hales Ford Bridge.
Following a recommendation of denial from the Franklin County Planning Commission in March, Halesford Harbour Marine & RV has withdrawn its application for a special use permit to operate on a one-acre parcel along Route 122 in Franklin County.
“We’re working on a purchase agreement now in Bedford County,” said Christopher Newton, general manager of Halesford Harbour Marine & RV and husband to the company’s owner, Wendy Royer Newton.
Halesford Harbour Marine & RV sells and repairs boats, recreational vehicles and golf carts from a property it leases on Kaseys Lakeview Drive in Bedford County. The landlord has sold the property, which prompted the need for a new location.
