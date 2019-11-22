An estimated 104 million U.S. consumers reported shopping or dining at local independently owned businesses on Small Business Saturday in 2018. This year the shop local celebration falls on Nov. 30, and U.S. Cellular wants to support small businesses, encourage them to embrace technology and offer practical tips on how they can use mobile technology to attract customers and win business on Small Business Saturday – and throughout the year.
“The annual shop local event gives local small businesses and independent stores a great opportunity between Black Friday and Cyber Monday to boost their sales, connect with customers and provide amazing in-store experiences,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the Mid-South. “Small businesses should take advantage of mobile technologies to elevate their shop local experience. From mobile-friendly websites to more access points for checkouts, the latest technology can help keep shoppers engaged by boosting your social media presence and offering deals and incentives.”
-For more information, see the Nov. 20 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
