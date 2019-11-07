Team “Out of Balance”, of SunTrust Bank, were the winners of the 2019 Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival on Saturday. The event was the 17th annual festival, held at Bridgewater Plaza and it was the first one with Executive Director Christopher Finley at the helm, although he has been involved with the festival in prior years as well.
“It’s a great family event,” Finley said. “It’s a nice way to round out the year for tourism. It’s a great opportunity and the weather couldn’t be more perfect today. It’s a great opportunity for friends, family and neighbors to come out and for the business community to network.
The “Virginians for Trump” organization claimed second place in the festival and team “Sweet Whili” won third. The Showmanship and People’s Choice awards went to Lake Haven Trailer Park.
The festival, according to the chamber, draws a crowd of approximately 2,000-2,500 people each year. The competitive chili cook-off is the center of the action at the festival with teams going all-out with themes, decorations and costumes.
In addition to chili tasting, during the festival, people who attended were able to take a walk on the decks of Bridgewater Plaza, listen to live music, shop, and check out the wares of a variety of craft vendors.
-For more information, see the Nov. 6 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
