A two vehicle accident occurred around 8 to 8:15 a.m. today at the intersection of Rt. 122 Booker T. Washington Highway and Lost Mountain Road in Franklin County, resulting in the highway being blocked.
According to the Virginia State Police, witnesses say a black Chevrolet Suburban was stopped in the southbound lane attempting to turn left into the parking lot of Haleford Church. A utility truck was behind that vehicle when a Honda Accord struck the back of the utility tuck, disabling the Honda.
Brianne Eitner of Moneta was the driver of the Honda and charged with following too closely. There were no injuries, according to the state police.
Also responding were Company 15 FCPS Westlake, Company 9 Burnt Chimney, Squad 10 Scruggs Rescue and Med. 1-4B FCPS, according to the Responding Fire news site.
At 8:18 a.m., Company 9 command advised that units on scene can handle.
At 8:28 a.m., Company 9 and vehicles were moved from the roadway and all Company 9 units were clear from the scene.
