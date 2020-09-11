Effective at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, Route 116 (Jubal Early Highway) in Franklin County has reopened to traffic.
Repairs to the roadway have been underway since heavy rains caused a collapse on Route 116 in the Cooper Cove area.
While the roadway is now open, drivers should anticipate alternating lane closures with a flagging operation in place during daytime hours. The lane closures will be in place sometime within the next few weeks while crews complete the installation of additional drainage.
More information will be shared with the public when a schedule for the additional work has been established.
