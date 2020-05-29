The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to be proactive in deterring vehicle break-ins and loss of personal property from their vehicles.
As the warmer weather is upon us, the additional vehicle traffic and outside activities have picked up. Families are enjoying time at the local parks, walking around town and various other activities.
When leaving a vehicle, remember to: Lock car doors with the windows up; remove or hide valuables; park in a well-lit, visible area; and invest in an anti-theft system. Following these suggestions may decrease your chances of vehicle break-ins.
