Woman sentenced in child endangerment

eek on a child endangerment charge connected to the death of her daughter.
In September 2017, 13-month-old Gabriella Moore was pronounced dead at the scene at a residence on Carolina Road. The child’s mother, Tabitha Danielle Amos, 30, reported that she found Gabriella in a toilet. Drowning was the cause of death on an autopsy report.
In January 2019, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation involving a person posing as an escort on social media. Investigators made contact with Amos, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.
Amos pleaded no contest in July to two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug and child endangerment. During sentencing Nov. 19 in Franklin County Circuit Court, Gabriella’s grandmother described the child as “a little angel.”
“When that little girl left this world, she took a big part of my heart with her,” the woman said.
