The Bedford School board in its Oct. 10 regular meeting, approved a request to seek proposals for anonymous reporting applications.
In a review in September of the Safe Learning Environments action plan, this system allows members of a school community to quickly and anonymously report “red flags” in the environment that could be a safety concern. It will allow for safety concerns to be investigated as quickly as possible.
The request, according to the school board, will allow a review team to evaluate software programs that will vary in their scope, design and cost.
-For more information, see the Oct. 16 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.