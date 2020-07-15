Since March, businesses around Smith Mountain Lake have felt the negative impact from the coronavirus, though some have managed to stay open and push through the pandemic.
One of those businesses is Virginia Dare Cruises & Marina, located at 3619 Airport Road in Moneta, and owned by Garret Meyer and Darrin Main.
They are locally famous for their cruise ship, which people can dine on and enjoy a two-hour cruise. With the restrictions, the Virginia Dare and Portside Grill and Bar hasn’t been able to run at full capacity, but Meyer and Main wants everyone to know that the pandemic isn’t going to stop their business.
“A couple of weeks ago, Garret and I, along with our family and friends, we decided to just take the Dare out for a cruise,” Main said. “We went down to the bridge and we went up to some places where she hasn’t been in a long time, just so people can see that we’re still here.”
As far as operations go, nothing has been cut. People can still have their choice of reserving a spot on the Virginia Dare ship for a cruise, they can enjoy a nice meal at the Portside Grill and Bar, and people driving their boats can still reserve slips to park their boats and fill up with mid-grade non-ethanol gas at business gas stations.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
