Neora representatives Alicia Hodges and Jeanie Patterson presented to the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House for the SML Connects meeting. Neora is an organization that specializes in skincare and wellness products, which Hodges and Patterson provided samples of at the meeting.
Hodges is from Roanoke, but moved to Smith Mountain Lake when she got married and now has lived in the area for 32 years.
“We’ve seen a lot of good changes,” Hodges said. “It’s an amazing area and we absolutely love it and we’re blessed to be here.”
In 2008, Hodges family suffered a financial crisis, and a little over seven years ago, she decided to get into the business of selling skincare products.
“It’s been the biggest blessing,” Hodges said.
Patterson, who is not only a business partner, but a good friend of Hodges, opened her own coffee shop in 2007. She and Hodges would sit down together at that coffee shop and do business together. They also had their kids go to school together, which played a roll in their friendship.
She’s also a registered nurse from Roanoke. She explained that her nursing background helped her as she became involved with the work she’s doing now.
