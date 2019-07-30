Indivdual injured from tubing accident Tuesday

An individual is pictured being airlifted after a tubing accident that occurred on Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday.

 Responding Fire

An individual has been airlifted to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke after being injured from a tubing accident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Bedford side of the lake in Huddleston and was responded to by the Moneta Fire Department and Huddleston Rescue Department.

