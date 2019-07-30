Indivdual injured from tubing accident Tuesday

An individual has been airlifted to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke after being injured from a tubing accident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred on Bedford side of the lake in Huddleston and was responded to by the Moneta Fire Department and Huddleston Rescue Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.