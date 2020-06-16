The Exchange Milling Company, located at 1380 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount, Virginia was broken into over the weekend. Surveillance footage shows a white male entering the store at approximately 10:00pm. Male subject stole clothing, boots, and other items totaling to over $6,600.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident and is asking for anyone with possible information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.
