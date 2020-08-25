In 2014, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office became a state accredited agency through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC).
Now, over the next two years, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will pursue national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
Accreditation programs are designed to help law enforcement agencies establish and maintain standards that represent current professional law enforcement practices. They increase the effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of law enforcement services, while establishing standards that address and reduce liability for the agency and its members.
The sheriff’s office stated that in the constantly evolving times, it is important to review and adapt policies and procedures to meet community needs and concerns.
CALEA is known as the Gold Standard in Public Safety and has a set of professional standards that focus on promoting community confidence through transparency, accountability and increased community relations.
CALEA relies on contemporary research and evidence-based findings to guide decision making about leading edge issues facing the public safety community and the services that they are sworn to provide.
Some of the specific goals of CALEA are to:
• Provide professional public safety services.
• Establish fair and nondiscriminatory practices.
• Increase community and staff confidence in the agency.
• Strengthen crime prevention and control capabilities.
“The Office of the Sheriff is dedicated to providing the very best in public service to our residents,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Acquiring this nationally recognized accreditation is one way to continue providing the highest quality of service from this agency to our community.”
