The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce will temporarily close the chamber’s satellite office in Forest by May 30.
President/CEO Wende Gaylor made the following statement to chamber members:
“We understand the struggles your businesses have been working through and the difficult decisions you’ve had to make during this unprecedented pandemic. As a membership organization, the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce has been working through a similar situation. At this time, the Board of Directors has made the decision to temporarily close the Chamber’s satellite office in Forest.
“This change will assist the Chamber’s efforts to remain fiscally responsible and continue to be a viable resource for the business community from our Main Office in Bedford. We are consolidating in order ensure the sustainability of our programs and services. Our Board of Directors is continuing to look closely at how we can be the most efficient resource organization in order to ensure our strength.
“You can continue to count on us to be proactive rather than reactive, so making these decisions now is best for us to be forward thinking for success.
“The Forest satellite office will close by May 30th, 2020, as the staff and Board continue to monitor changes that occur in the coming months and year. We understand that a lack of a physical location in Forest may be a temporary inconvenience for some businesses, however we assure you that the Bedford Area Chamber continues to remain a steadfast supporter for our entire membership throughout the Bedford Area.
“We look forward to the re-opening of a suitable space in Forest in foreseeable future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.