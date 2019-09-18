The Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library hit a major milestone with the celebration of its 20th anniversary last week.
Activities on Thursday included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and musical performances.
According to the Smith Mountain Eagle archives, the Moneta library opened on Sept. 11, 1999 through a broader library building initiative throughout Bedford County. Other libraries that resulted from the effort included Forest, Stewartsville, Montvale and Big Island. Residents of the area paid the $7.1 million cost through a bond program, after holding a referendum on the topic in 1995. Moneta’s price tag came at $2.4 million.
Prior to that time, library service in Moneta began with a story hour in a small examining room at the former Moneta Medical Center, according to a history by Marjorie Cooper that was provided by the library.
The library later moved to room in a fire station in Moneta before moving back to the Moneta Medical Center.
“This move resulted in additional staff, books and hours,” the history states.
