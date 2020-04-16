At 7:02 p.m. Sunday, April 5, Bedford County 911 received a call reporting two people had been shot on Old Country Road in Bedford County.
Deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, along with Bedford County Fire and Rescue units responded.
Two victims, ages 12 and 5, were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
At the time, it appeared the injuries sustained by the victims were possibly caused by broken window glass of the vehicle they were sitting in at the time of the shooting.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ricky Blake, 45. He has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of felonious malicious wounding.
He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond.
At the time, the condition of the victims was not known.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information was provided.
