Franklin County counted itself among a number of communities across the nation to be the sites of demonstrations against racism and police brutality.
A peaceful protest Sunday in Rocky Mount followed the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer held a knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.
A mixture of black and white protestors lined a section of Franklin Street with people holding signs conveying messages such as “Black Lives Matter,” “I am not a threat,” and “Silence is Violence.”
Whenever a passing vehicle would honk in support, cheers would erupt from the gathering.
